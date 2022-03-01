Seattle bakery closes, cites excessive crime

A Seattle bakery owner has closed her shop due to the excessive crime happening around the area.

In an interview with The Seattle Times published Sunday, Piroshky Piroshky bakery owner Olga Sagan told the newspaper about the recent crime that happened at her store, including an individual being shot and wounded nearby and people abusing drugs at the front of her store.

Sagan said she called the police about the incidents and alleged there was no response, according to the Times.

Sagan also said she officially closed the store when a man was shot to death around the block from the bakery Sunday afternoon, telling her employees that she will try to find jobs for them at other locations in the city and adding that she will reopen the store when it is safe.

Piroshky Piroshky bakery is a store that serves traditional Russian pastries, the newspaper reported.

“How many shootings do we need to have to realize this is an active emergency in downtown Seattle?” Sagan told The Seattle Times.

“The streets of downtown have been abandoned by government,” she said, “and handed over to criminal activity.”

This comes as the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was investigating the shooting death of the man found around the block from the store, saying he had multiple gunshot wounds.

In a statement to The Hill, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s (D) office said that he is currently with local authorities to find a solution to the problem, adding he understands the urgency to make residents feel safe in the city.

“The mayor is continuing to advocate for hiring additional SPD officers so that there are adequate staff resources to respond to public safety emergencies, bolster police presence in locations where crime is prevalent, and help reset norms downtown and citywide. Further, he is driving efforts specifically to prevent gun violence, including through community-based programs, regional coordination, and other innovative solutions,” Harrell’s office said.

Story continues

“Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics both attempted lifesaving measures but the man was declared deceased at the scene,” SPD detective Valerie Carson said.

Earlier this month, Sagan invited newly elected City Attorney Ann Davidson (R) to her store, with Davidson pledging to prosecute misdemeanors more often and more quickly, though Sagan has lost hope that will happen, the newspaper noted.

“It feels safer, but still, it’s always drug use and people shouting at you whichever way you walk,” Sagan said.

“This is just too dangerous,” Sagan added.