Season’s fourth tropical storm brewing, poised to become Danielle this weekend

The season’s fourth tropical system is brewing in the southwest gulf, and may become Danielle this weekend, according to Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

The storm is being referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 until it gets better organized, Terry said.

Tropical storm warnings are up for the northern coast of Mexico and deep South Texas, with landfall expected late Saturday or Sunday.

The storm currently has no threat to Central Florida, Terry said.

