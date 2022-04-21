Searchlight Suspends Production On Adaptation ‘Being Mortal’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: After halting production for the past three days, The Hamden Journal has learned that Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on their adaptation of Being Mortal, the directing debut of Aziz Ansari starring Ansari, Bill Murray and Seth Rogen. Cast and crew are receiving a letter right now informing them of the decision to suspend production. Insiders say it is not COVID-19 related and added that after investigating a complaint that was filed last week, the studio chose to suspend production as they reassess what next steps will be. While the exact details behind the complaint are unknown, sources tell The Hamden Journal it was not made against Ansari and add that he and his producing partner, Youree Henley, have been working with the studio to figure out what the next steps are.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Principal photography had started on March 28 and sources say it was half way through before the halt in production this week. The plan was to release the film sometime in 2023. It is unknown at this time if the suspension will affect the release of the film.

You can read the letter below:

Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew,

We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update.

Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.

We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.

Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.

Searchlight Pictures