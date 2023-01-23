Searchlight Lands ‘Theater Camp’ In High 7-Figure WW Sundance Deal; Pic Will Get Theatrical Release – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Searchlight is in final talks for a deal for Theater Camp, in a worldwide deal that will land upwards of $8 million, and calls for a theatrical release. Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film stars Gordon and Ben Platt as longtime best friends who return to an upstate run down theater camp which is imperiled when its founder lapses into a coma due to an unfortunate strobe light incident. Her son takes over, and he tries to stave off foreclosure even though he initially has little interest in greasepaint and the boards. The project grew out of Booksmart, another Gloria Sanchez production. Elbaum & Ferrell produced with PictureStart’s Erik Feig (who financed), Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt.

