Searching for help at WR & TE

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don to preview the week 11 NFL games from a fantasy football angle.

With several major injuries to TEs recently, and a bunch of good WRs on bye this week, the guys keep their eyes and ears open for who might be able to help fantasy football managers at those positions this week.

Find out why you can’t play D’Andre Swift, why Darius Slayton is a top 20 WR this week, if David Montgomery is set up for another huge end to the season, what Matt Ryan’s return means for Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, who the most promising rookie WR is and more.

The guys also spend time hyping up Nico Collins and D’Onta Foreman before counting down Andy Dalton’s days as a starting QB for the New Orleans Saints.

03:00 Lions at Giants

09:50 Cowboys at Vikings

15:25 Bears at Falcons

23:40 Eagles at Colts

29:15 Browns at Bills

35:55 Jets at Patriots

42:05 Commanders at Texans

46:00 Panthers at Ravens

48:25 Rams at Saints

51:20 Raiders at Broncos

53:25 Bengals at Steelers

57:30 SNF Preview – Chiefs at Chargers

60:35 MNF Preview – 49ers vs. Cardinals (in Mexico City)

