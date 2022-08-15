Search underway for swimmer who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

A massive search is underway for a missing swimmer after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said.

A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers were able to make it to shore.

As of Monday morning, one male swimmer had not been located. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said, “The males did not surface after jumping.”

One of the missing swimmers from overnight was recovered this morning.

Coast Guard crews from Woods Hole and Air Station Cape Cod are assisting local fire and police officials with the search.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge, known for its appearance in the iconic 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, is located on Beach Road. It connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

A young man who jumped from the bridge last summer had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a serious neck injury, the Martha’s Vineyard Times reported. Authorities told the news outlet that the man thought he was jumping from a section of the bridge that spans a deeper channel.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

