Search for mass shooting suspects underway after 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

His Family Overdosed on Benadryl. His Story Kept Changing.

Osceola County Sheriff’s OfficeFor the last two years, all Kellie Ball has been wanting is answers.Just before the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled the country, her brother, Anthony Todt, was arrested for murdering his wife, their three children, and the family dog—and letting their bodies rot inside a three-story rental home on the outskirts of Disney World. The arrest came after Ball said she and her other relatives had asked the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department several times to check in on her b