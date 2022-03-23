Search continues for Jacksonville Beach dad who was murdered in front of his little girl

Kirsten Bridegan is not giving up the search for her husband’s killer. Five weeks ago, Jared Bridegan was shot and killed along a Jacksonville Beach road in front of their two-year-old daughter. She is leaning on the community for answers.

“The quiet moments are really hard,” Kristen Bridegan said. She is still taking it day-by-day.

It’s been five weeks since her husband Jared was shot and killed on the side of the road.

In a moment’s instance, Kirsten lost her fun, loving husband. And his four kids lost their father.

“He truly was the best dad. He always thought of how can I make memories with my kids,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten remembers the Wednesday night Jared stopped answering his phone until a police officer did.

All she was told was to come to the station and that her daughter was okay.

“During that drive, what are you thinking about? … I knew he wasn’t okay,” Kisten said. “I just had a feeling that something was not right.”

That’s when she learned someone shot Jared multiple times with their two-year-old daughter in the backseat.

“It was a mix of relief that she was okay and just anger that someone would do that, especially in front of my child that could have been hurt,” Kirsten said.

“Do you have any idea who could have done this? Do you have any idea why this happened?” Action News Jax’s Gretchen Kernbach asked. “I’m trusting that the police will find what they need to, to give us those answers.”

While she’s leaning on police, she’s always leaning on the community.

“Jax Beach businesses are showing their support. You can find flyers like this one in windows asking people if they have seen this dark blue ford f-150 truck,” Kirsten said.

These are flyers Kirsten has handed out herself. She’s also created an Instagram account that has reached thousands of people.

“Somebody out there knows something,” she said.

At this time, Kirsten says she gets by on a lot of praying and accepting help from family and friends.

“I’m really grateful for the neighbors, the friends, and the community that’s already reached out and said hey we’re here to help you,” she said.

The community gave her paintings to honor Jared’s memory.

“We’re going to talk about dad. We’re going to remember the good times and just look forward to when we can see him again,” Kirsten said.

Doing nothing is not an option for her.

Gretchen Kernbach asked her if she accepts the fact that you may never know who did this.

“No I don’t. I think we will find something,” Kisten replied.

