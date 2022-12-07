Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy

Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, marked the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday by mistakenly honoring D-Day.

“Today is Dday,” Spicer wrote on Twitter. “It only lives in infamy if we remember and share the story of sacrifice with the next generation #DDay.”

Sean Spicer’s botched tweet.

D-Day celebrates the Allied forces’ invasion of France’s Normandy coast on June 6, 1944, leading to an eventual victory over Nazi Germany. It’s a far cry from Dec. 7, 1941, which is memorialized annually on Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or simply Pearl Harbor Day. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, a “date which will live in infamy.”

Spicer deleted his post and apologized for the mix-up. But the man who parroted Trump’s lies about the crowd size at his inauguration and performed in fluorescent green on “Dancing with the Stars” should know the internet never forgets:

