Sean Spicer Leaves Newsmax, Ending Nightly Show After Three Years – The Hamden Journal

Sean Spicer has ended his nightly Newsmax show Spicer & Co. after three years.

Spicer, who served as Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, said it was “my honor to be part of the Newsmax team and I’m grateful for my time there. With all of that under my belt, it is time for me to move on to a new challenge, a new adventure and a new opportunity to serve the American people.”

Mediaite reported that Spicer decided to leave the network after negotiations on a new contract fell apart. Co-host Lyndsay Keith departed last month.

A spokesperson for Newsmax said, “In preparation for new programming, we decided to not continue Spicer & Co. with hosts Lyndsay Keith and Sean Spicer. The network wishes them both well in their new endeavors.”

The show was launched in March, 2020. After his White House stint, Spicer had, among other things, served as a correspondent for Extra and contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Last month, Newsmax resolved a high profile carriage fight with DirecTV. After the satellite service dropped the conservative channel, a host of Republican lawmakers came to its defense, condemning the move as de-platforming a voice on the right. But DirecTV said that it was a carriage dispute — hardly uncommon in the multichannel world — after Newsmax demanded “significant fees.”

Spicer is among a number of former White House press secretaries who have gone on to TV gigs. Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently launched a Sunday show on MSNBC, and Kayleigh McEnany, who served later in the Trump administration, co-hosts Outnumbered on Fox News.