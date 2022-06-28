Sean Penn visits Ukraine’s Zelensky to talk war documentary

Hollywood actor Sean Penn visited Kyiv for the second time since the start of the Russian invasion and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming documentary about the war.

Zelensky’s office released a short clip from their meeting, showing the 61-year-old two-time Academy Award winner getting a warm reception from Ukraine’s leader, who shook his hand and said in English: “Nice to meet you again. You’re welcome.”

“From the first day of the full-scale invasion, he was in Kyiv and saw with his own eyes what Russian aggression is,” Zelensky wrote of his famous guest on his Telegram channel. “The whole world will soon be able to see the whole truth about the war thanks to his film. Sean, thank you for the support of our state and our people!”

Penn, 61, received a warm welcome from Ukraine’s leader during their meeting Tuesday. UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty

Zelensky later wrote on social media that thanks to Penn’s documentary, “the whole world will soon be able to see the whole truth about the war.” Office of the President of Ukrai

The “Milk” star visited Ukraine on the first day of the war on Feb. 24 and shot footage for his documentary about the unfolding crisis, which he has been working on since last year.

Back in November, the actor-director was seen wearing a flak jacket and helmet to talk to fighters on the border of Russia and Ukraine, months before war officially broke out

When missiles started raining on Ukrainian cities, Penn found himself among tens of thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland on foot.

Penn is producing the untitled documentary for VICE Studios, a U.S.-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company, according to Variety.

Penn was in Kyiv on Feb. 24 and attended a press conference on the day of Russia’s invasion. via REUTERS

The “Milk” star has been working on the documentary since last year and was seen in Nov. 2021 wearing a flak jacket while visiting Ukrainian fighters. AP

Earlier this month, Penn’s CORE charity held a fundraiser in support of Ukraine, during which Zelensky addressed the guests remotely.

Penn is not the only Hollywood A-lister to have visited Ukraine since the start of the war.

A week ago, Ben Stiller made the trip to the war-ravaged country and met with Zelensky in Kyiv to show his support for the president, after visiting Ukrainian refugees across the border in Poland.

In April, Angelina Jolie arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to visit children who were rescued from Mariupol and other areas.