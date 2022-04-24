Sean Penn and Leila George finalize divorce after having a ‘COVID wedding’ in 2020

Sean Penn and actress Leila George are officially divorced after being married for just over a year.

A judge finalized the couple’s split Friday, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. Leila George, 30, whose legal name is Leila D’Onofrio, filed the dissolution in October.

George filed the marriage-ending paperwork due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to the documents, that “led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the Parties to live together as husband and wife.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Penn and George’s attorneys for further comment.

Penn and George officially tied the knot July 30, 2020 and kept their union under wraps until the “Gaslit” actor appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” a month later and announced “they had a “COVID wedding,” as he held up a gold wedding band.

Actors Sean Penn and Leila George have officially divorced, according to court documents.

“It was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” the Oscar-winning actor told Meyers.

Celebrity split: Leila George files for divorce from Sean Penn after one year of marriage

The couple officially separated in late September and George filed for divorce in October.

Public knowledge of their relationship began in 2016 when they made a red carpet debut at the Film Independent’s event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Throughout their relationship, George had been active with Penn’s nonprofit, CORE.

Review: In ‘Gaslit,’ Sean Penn and Julia Roberts treat Watergate as a farce

Penn, 61, has been in the headlines for his philanthropy as he was making a documentary in Ukraine when Russia invaded. He recently made appearances on MSNBC and Fox after being in Ukraine with his nonprofit organization CORE, which is providing aid and resources to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

Live Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says US to send top officials to Ukraine for the first time since Russian invasion

Story continues

Penn has a history of famous relationships. The 61-year-old previously dated “Mad Max” actress Charlize Theron in 2014, before splitting in 2015. He was also married to Madonna for four years, beginning in 1985, and to Robin Wright, also for four years, beginning in 1996. He and Wright share two children: Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 28.

George, an Australian-American actress, is the daughter of actor/producer Vincent D’Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi. This was her first marriage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sean Penn, Leila George finalize divorce after one year of marriage