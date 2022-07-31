Sean McVay sends message to Odell Beckham Jr. on reuniting with Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned this offseason as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Los Angeles Rams began their training camp festivities this past week, Sean McVay continues to express that the Rams would love to have Beckham back in 2022.

McVay was straightforward with his message toward Beckham when he spoke about players that the reigning Super Bowl champions lost this offseason. After saying that Andrew Whitworth’s and Von Miller’s losses are monumental for the Rams, he proceeds to name-drop Beckham as a player he hopes to re-sign with the team.

It didn’t take long for Beckham to see the video himself, shouting out the head coach of the Rams on Twitter.

Earlier in the offseason, the Rams notably signed Allen Robinson in free agency, while they elected to trade Robert Woods. Robinson is expected to operate as the No. 2 option alongside Cooper Kupp in the team’s aerial attack this season.

Despite Van Jefferson currently being listed as the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart, he is dealing with a knee issue of his own that could require surgery soon. So with his status up in the air for the start of the season, the Rams could be in the market for depth at the wide receiver position.

Even though Beckham won’t be able to return to the field until later in the 2022 season, McVay realizes you can never have enough firepower in the NFL.

