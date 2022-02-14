15 crazy stats and records from Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win

The Hamden Journal

With the game on the line in Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald came through with arguably the biggest play of his career. It wasn’t a tackle, a sack or a forced fumble. Rather, Donald quickly pressured Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1 with 43 seconds left in the game, forcing an incompletion and a turnover on downs.

Just before the play happened, Sean McVay turned to Donald and told him, “this is the moment.”

Donald took the field and McVay, who was wearing a mic on the sideline, predicted No. 99 would come through with a big play.

“For the world championship right here. Aaron Donald’s gonna make a play,” he said.

After the win was sealed, McVay chased down Donald and gave him a bear hug.

“Aaron. Come here. I knew. Great job. I knew you would make that play!” he said.

What a play, and what a moment between Donald and McVay. There’s a ton of passion and heart between those two and it was on full display in that video.

