Sean Lampkin, ‘Martin’ Actor, Dead At 54

Sean Lampkin, an actor best known for his role as bar owner Nipsey on 1990s sitcom Martin, has died at the age of 54.

Marsel Watts, a friend of the actor, broke the news on Facebook last Wednesday. “My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” she wrote.

“BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life,” she added, listing more of his famous roles. “He was a black belt in karate too. He worked for Martin Lawrence for decades as his right hand man. No Martin without Sean.”

Memnar Grayton later shared that the comedic talent died in his sleep.

“Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote, as per Essence.

“But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones,” Grayton added. “He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue of, but was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

Stand-up Guy Torry also honored Lampkin, sharing a carousel on Instagram of photos of the two comics hanging with peers such as Dave Chappelle.

“Rest in POWER brother! My man #SeanLampkin has been called home. #MartinShow #Nipseys What a underrated funny and GOOD dude,” wrote Torry.

