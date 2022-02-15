Sean Hannity surprised by Anthony Weiner’s lack of remorse in awkward interview

Former New York Congressman appeared on Monday, making his first television appearance since spending for sending a 15-year-old girl inappropriate pictures. Things got awkward almost immediately when asked Weiner if he’s changed, and in response got a less-than-satisfactory answer.

“Well, um, I think so,” Weiner slowly answered after being asked if he’s changed. “I don’t think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity, I don’t think you go through that type of experience and don’t emerge changed.”

Hannity called the answer “obscure,” and pressed Weiner for a more clear response, given that he’s now the co-host of a in New York with Curtis Sliwa.

“Can you assure people, because you’re gonna now try to draw in an audience, and they’re gonna want to know if you’ve changed or not. Have you changed?” Hannity asked. Weiner responded, “They can judge for themselves.”

But Weiner made it very clear that he doesn’t care what people think of him.

“I’m not out to persuade you or anyone else that I’ve changed,” Weiner said, later adding, “I’m not trying to make someone like me, or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We’re gonna have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully people tune in to the show. But I’m not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me.”

All Hannity could do was accept Weiner’s response, but he didn’t have to like it.

“Well, that’s your answer,” Hannity said. “I would have expected a little more sincerity. A little more heartfelt. A little more repentant.” Weiner shrugged and replied, “I don’t know what to tell you.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

