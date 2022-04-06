Sean Hannity confronts Sean Penn about him saying he doesn’t trust the Fox News host

Two-time Academy Award winner joined Tuesday to speak about the of Ukraine. Penn was in Ukraine the day it was invaded, and has since been back and seen the devastation firsthand.

began what turned out to be a lengthy, civil conversation despite glaring political differences between the two by recalling their first conversation. Hannity called Penn to invite him on the show to discuss Ukraine, but did not originally get the response he may have expected. According to both Penn and Hannity, the first thing Penn did was tell Hannity that he doesn’t trust him.

“Is there a reason you didn’t trust me?” Hannity asked while laughing. “Yeah,” Penn replied, “there are a lot of reasons I don’t trust you.”

Hannity had a hard time letting that go, and the issue of trust would come up again. But Penn said he didn’t get hung up on his lack of trust for Hannity because what’s happening in Ukraine is too important.

“I don’t think that I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing as people, and babies, are being vaporized,” Penn said. “And that these people are fighting for the very dreams that are the aspirations of all of us Americans. We talked about that too, and we agreed on that.”

Penn spoke about first meeting Ukrainian President last fall, months before the invasion, when Hannity once again broached the issue of trust.

“It’s interesting,” Penn said. “We had met initially on a Zoom call back…” “Did you trust him?” Hannity cut in. “A lot more than me.” “I was interested to see who he was,” Penn said, “and I didn’t have the baggage with him I have with you.”

Hannity soon found out that the baggage Penn spoke of goes back to January of 2007 when Hannity referred to Penn as an “all around very angry man” and as “enemy of the state” for statements he’d made about the Bush administration. According to Hannity at the time, Penn had also called him “a whore.”

“What is the baggage?” Hannity asked. “We never met before.” “Well, actually, I have…as a badge of honor at my house,” Penn said, “I got the full screen that I dominate as an enemy of the state with you in the foreground.”

Hannity gave it one more shot at the end of the interview, asking why Penn still doesn’t trust him, so Penn summed up his continued lack of trust with an analogy.

“You know what happens is that there’s a lot of physical therapy necessary after a big car accident,” Penn said. “You don’t get it all done in a day.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

