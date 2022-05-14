Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Backs Performances By Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott – The Hamden Journal

Wallen has returned from a temporary exile for uttering a racial slur that was caught on video. Scott has only just begun performing again after laying low following his disastrous Astroworld festival, which saw 10 people die in a crowd crush.

“I made a request. I made a demand. I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform,’” Combs said. “I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that’s love.”