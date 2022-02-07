SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’ identified

Reuters Videos

Lata Mangeshkar, ‘the Nightingale’, given state funeral

Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, airwaves and from movie theaters for most of independent India’s three quarters of a century, earning her the name “the Nightingale.”India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined mourners at a packed open air state funeral late on Sunday after her body, wrapped in the Indian flag, had been paraded through the streets of her home city Mumbai on a truck decorated with flowers.The government will observe state mourning with the flag at half-mast through Monday (February 7), the Home Ministry said.Mangeshkar died of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post COVID-19,” said Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to Reuters TV partner ANI.