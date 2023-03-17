Free agent linebacker Devin Bush has found his new home in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Bush on Thursday night, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

The Steelers made Bush the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. He showed flashes of the talent that made him a Top 10 pick but never quite lived up to the expectations his draft status set.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider had identified inside linebacker as a position the Seahawks needed to improve, and Bush should help. Seahawks inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks is recovering from a torn ACL, and Cody Barton left for the Commanders in free agency.

Bush has started 14 games in each of the last two years and will likely be a starter in Seattle this year. There has also been talk that the Seahawks could bring back linebacker Bobby Wagner, although it’s not clear where negotiations with Wagner currently stand.

Seahawks sign Devin Bush originally appeared on Pro Football Talk