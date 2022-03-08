Seahawks release All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

On the same day they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks informed eight-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner that they are releasing him, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Wagner, 31, has played his entire 10-season career with the Seahawks as a defensive anchor and starred alongside the Legion of Boom secondary that propelled Seattle to a Super Bowl championship after the 2013 season.

He arrived in Seattle as a second-round pick in the 2012 draft, the same draft the Seahawks selected Wilson in Round 3. Like Wilson, he appears to have played his last game as a Seahawk.

Bobby Wagner appears to have played his last game with the Seahawks. (Steven Bisig/Reuters)

Wagner was slated to make $16.6 million and account for a $20.3 million salary cap hit next season on the third year of a three-year, $54 million deal. He’ll instead enter free agency for the first time.

Wagner maintained his high level of play in 2021, recording a career-high 170 tackles alongside one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defensed in 16 games. He earned his eighth straight Pro Bowl invitation and was named second-team All-Pro. He’ll enter free agency as one of the top targets on the market for teams seeking an upgrade at linebacker.