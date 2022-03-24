Seahawks’ DK Metcalf comically shuts the door on talk of joining Kansas City Chiefs

There’s a big hole in the Chiefs depth chart following Wednesday’s trade of No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

The Star’s Herbie Teope took a look at what’s next for the Chiefs at wide receiver, and others have speculated on potential free-agent signings.

Some fans are hoping the Chiefs make an effort to trade for an established receiver, and two names have come up frequently: Seattle’s DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the former Kansas State star.

The thinking about fans is with Seattle trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks are in rebuild mode and some players would welcome a move to another team.

One fan tweeted at Metcalf.

Metcalf responded with a playful answer that shows he knows the weather conditions in Kansas City.

Among the people who laughed at Metcalf’s response was his Seahawks teammate, Lockett.

Another person who found Metcalf’s tweet to be funny: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.:

It’s little wonder KC fans are dreaming of Metcalf in a Chiefs uniform. He’s just 24 years old and is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

Metcalf has had 900 or more receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons with 29 career touchdown receptions.