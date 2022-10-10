Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake.

Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But Dickson got hit and fumbled before he got the punt off.

“That was not a fake punt. That was a rollout punt,” Carroll said. “We’re supposed to punt the football.”

But Dickson didn’t punt the football, and the Saints got the ball in great field position and scored a touchdown. It was an incredibly costly mishap for the Seahawks’ special teams, and a play that wasn’t executed as it was called.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk