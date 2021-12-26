Seahawks vs. Bears gameday info: Time, TV map, broadcasters

Today’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears is shaping up to be a legitimate snow game.

Take a look at this clip from Fox this morning on the scene at Lumen Field.

Here are some other looks at the snow from various places around the city.

The forecast is calling for anywhere between three and five inches of snow.

At kickoff time it will be around 23 degrees with winds up to 12mph.

Sounds like circumstances for some good old-fashioned establishing of the run. The team’s pass/run ratio has been inconsistent at best mostly in 2021, though. Coach Pete Carroll has lamented not running the ball more on more than one occasion.

Seattle’s rushing attack is currently being led by Rashaad Penny, who had a breakout game against the Texans two weeks ago but only got 11 carries and 39 yards against the Rams. DeeJay Dallas has become the backup option.

