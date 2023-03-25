Seahawks and LB Bobby Wagner agree to 1-year, $7M deal, Quandre Diggs gets scoop

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after a season with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle safety Quandre Diggs announced gleefully Saturday.

“According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense!,” Diggs “reported” on Twitter.

It was ESPN’s Adam Schefter who later reported the specifics of the one-year, $7 million deal. Still, Diggs made sure to tweet at Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and remind the insiders to give him credit for being first. Rapoport responded jokingly, admitting that he retweeted Diggs’ scoop with grace.

Wagner joined the Rams after spending a decade playing for the Seattle Seahawks. Although he and Los Angeles agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract, his tenure there ended in February.

The breakup was not a testament to his production last season, but a result of the Rams’ attempt to balance long-term spending.

The 32-year-old actually had a great season, his ninth straight year making an All-Pro team. He posted 140 total tackles (141 if you count his run-in with a protester), 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defended and two interceptions while playing all 17 games and earning second-team All-Pro honors.

With the news that Wagner is returning to Seattle, it appears he and his longtime team have reconciled after he was suddenly waived in March of 2022. He was vocal in his disappointment about how that exit played out, saying that it “could’ve been a simple conversation.” Instead, he said he didn’t even get a call from the front office about the decision.

Even then, Wagner said he didn’t have any hatred toward the Seahawks, which first drafted him in the second round of the 2012 Draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2013 season, and had more than 1,300 tackles throughout his career there.