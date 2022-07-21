Seagate stock drops as lower consumer demand triggers earnings, outlook miss

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the data-storage-device company said a slowdown in consumer demand led to quarterly results and an outlook that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Seagate

STX,

+1.88%

shares fell as much as 15% after hours, following a halt before the release of results. In the regular session, the stock rose 1.9% to close at $83.61.