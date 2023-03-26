SDSU makes first Final Four ever after controversial last-second win over Creighton

Only a few months ago, San Diego State and Creighton shared a charter flight en route to the Maui Invitational.

Head coaches Brian Dutcher and Greg McDermott sat across the aisle from one-another for six hours, chatting about their teams and musing about the possibility of meeting in the Maui title game.

“And then we would be OK, McDermott said, “with one of us winning and one of us losing.”

The Aztecs and Bluejays missed each other in Maui, but, as fate would have it, their paths would cross again with a little more at stake. They both fought their way through the upset-laden South region to set up an unlikely regional final between the No. 5 and 6 seeds.

In a tense battle between two programs who had never advanced past the Sweet 16 before this week, San Diego State handled uncharted territory slightly better than Creighton. Darrion Trammell sank the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the game to send the Aztecs to the Final Four with a 57-56 victory.

With the score tied at 56, Trammell beat Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard off the dribble and pulled up for a floater from the free throw line. The shot caromed off the front rim, but referees whistled Nembhard for a foul because he appeared to push Trammell in the back with his left arm.

Creighton had evened the score moments earlier thanks to a disastrous gaffe from the Aztecs on an inbounds play. Adam Seiko tried to throw a pass high to Micah Parrish, but Baylor Scheierman intercepted it and laid the ball up to tie the game at 56.

In some years, a No. 5 seed advancing deeper into March than it ever has before would be the Final Four’s charming underdog story. This year, San Diego State will almost certainly be the favorite in the national semifinals next Saturday. Awaiting the Aztecs is Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed from the East region, a program that until 11 days ago had never won an NCAA tournament game.

Before Steve Fisher became San Diego State’s head coach almost a quarter century ago, it would have been unfathomable to envision the Aztecs in a Final Four. Not only had they never won an NCAA tournament game in program history, they were also coming off a dismal stretch of 13 losing seasons in 14 years.

The day before home games during his debut season at San Diego State, Fisher would venture onto campus with his pockets stuffed full of free tickets. More often than not, he couldn’t give them all away. Students and alums in sun-drenched San Diego had better things to do than support a losing team.

Fisher gradually built San Diego State into one of the West’s finest programs by scrounging for overlooked in-state recruits and by opening his doors to power-conference transfers in need of a second chance. Kawhi Leonard, D.J. Gay and Malcolm Thomas elevated San Diego State into the national spotlight in 2011. Jamaal Franklin, Xavier Thames and Malachi Flynn ensured the Aztecs stayed relevant.

The common thread among San Diego State’s top teams has been an unwavering commitment to defense. That never faltered even after Fisher retired in 2017 and longtime assistant Brian Dutcher slid over a seat. San Diego State has advanced to all but three NCAA tournaments since 2010. Eight of the Aztecs’ NCAA tournament teams have featured a defense ranked 13th or better nationally.

“When we recruit kids to our program, we tell them the first thing they have to do is play defense,” Dutcher said earlier this week. “It’s a culture. If you come to San Diego State, you have to want to defend.”

Defense has carried San Diego State to Mountain West titles, 30-win seasons and Sweet 16 appearances, but this is uncharted territory for the Aztecs. The Alabama upset was San Diego State’s first second-weekend NCAA tournament victory. The Creighton game was the Aztecs’ first time playing for a spot in the Final Four.