Screaming Trees co-founder and bassist Van Conner dies at 55

Van Conner, the bassist, songwriter, and co-founder of the alternative rock band Screaming Trees, died Tuesday after an extended illness. He was 55.

His brother and bandmate Gary Lee Conner announced the news on social media, writing, “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”

The brothers founded Screaming Trees with vocalist Mark Lanegan (who died last year at 57) and drummer Mark Pickerel in 1984. Barrett Martin replaced Pickerel in 1991. The band’s discography includes eight studio albums and various EPs, including Buzz Factory, Sweet Oblivion, Invisible Lantern, and Uncle Anesthesia, the latter of which was co-produced by Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell.

Screaming Trees’ notable songs include “Nearly Lost You,” which was famously featured in Cameron Crowe’s 1992 grunge-era romance film Singles, “All I Know,” and “Clairvoyance.”

Following various hiatuses, they released their final album, Last Words: The Final Recordings, in 2011. The group’s members went on to pursue solo projects, with Van Conner tending to his band Gardener alongside Seaweed’s Aaron Stauffer. He also fronted the side project Solomon Grundy during his tenure with Screaming Trees, releasing an eponymous album in 1990.

