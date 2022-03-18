‘Scream’ Sequel & Bob Marley Biopic Theatrical Release Dates Set By Paramount – The Hamden Journal

Paramount has dated Spyglass Media’s Scream sequel for March 31, 2023 and its untitled Bob Marley movie starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend for Jan. 12, 2024.

The reboot of Scream, which opened over MLK weekend, has taken in $140M+ at the global box office. Paramount and Spyglass promptly greenlit a sequel with the whole creative gang returning including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay, and Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing with Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive producing.

King Richard helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the Bob Marley movie with Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley producing on behalf of Tuff Gong, Robert Teitel also producing and a screeplay from Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter.

Currently there aren’t any major studio releases dated on March 31 next year. Jan. 12, 2024 is the MLK holiday frame and there aren’t any other wide entries from rivals scheduled on that date yet.

Legendary singer biopics proved to be events at the box office before the pandemic with 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody which grossed closed to $911M WW and Paramount’s Rocketman which made over $195M WW during the summer of 2019.