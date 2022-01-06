‘Scream’ Premiere Canceled Amid Covid Surge – The Hamden Journal

While the red carpet premiere for the fifth film in the Scream franchise was scheduled to take place next Tuesday, January 11, it has been canceled due to Covid safety concerns, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

News of the event’s cancellation comes amid a nationwide Covid surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, which has recently forced the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to move online and led to the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Other premieres shut down in recent weeks include those for HBO Max’s superhero series Peacemaker and Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, both of which were to take place in Los Angeles.

Those previously expected to attend the Scream premiere included directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, among others. Pic is still slated for release in theaters on January 14, with press and industry and radio-promoted screenings across the country proceeding as planned.

The new film, stemming from Wes Craven’s 1996 classic slasher of the same name, take us back to the fictional town of Woodsboro, CA, where teenagers are once again targeted and tormented by the masked serial killer known as “Ghostface.”

Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jamin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar also star in the pic scripted by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein produced, with Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena serving as executive producers.