‘Scream’ Directing Team Radio Silence Sets Next Film At Universal – The Hamden Journal

After help relaunch the Scream franchise, filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence have signed on to an Untitled Monster Thriller for Universal Pictures. The group’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will direct the project with Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment.

The script was written by Stephen Sheilds, with revisions by Guy Busick.

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are recently coming off the huge success of Scream VI that Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Project X’s Vanderbilt, the film set a franchise record opening at the global box office and grossed $67.1 million globally. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream which reinvigorated the Scream franchise.

Radio Silence was actually eyeing this as their potential next project following their first Scream pic but given how successful their Scream turned out, Paramount wanted to move fast on a sequel and quickly got that film into production. With Scream VI breaking franchise records, Radio Silence now turned their eyes to getting their secret monster movie off the ground and lined this up as their next feature.

In the vein of the Studio’s recent hits like The Invisible Man and Renfield, this untitled monster thriller provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters. Universal Monster films are rooted in the horror genre, with no restrictions on budget, rating or genre. They are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each film to stand on its own. This new direction is filmmaker-driven, inviting innovative filmmakers with original, bold ideas for these characters to develop the stories and pitch them.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project on behalf of the Studio.

Radio Silence is the filmmaking team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett & Chad Villella and is known for their work that blends horror, comedy, adventure, and sci-fi, Radio Silence recently reinvigorated the Scream franchise and directed and executive produced 2022’s Scream and Scream VI which set a franchise record opening at the global box office and grossed $67.1 million globally. Previously, Radio Silence helmed the hit horror comedy Ready or Not. Other feature works include Southbound, Devil’s Due and V/H/S.

Shields is is currently writing Box of Bones, a second feature for director Lee Cronin with whom he collaborated on psychological horror A Hole in the Ground. He is developing two features with Screen Ireland including Hound for T4 Productions. He is also working on an original US-set TV series, Follow Me, and a large-scale original horror series called The Alone.

Besides producing the recent Scream pics, Project X Entertainment also exec produced the biggest Netflix series of the year The Night Agent, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Radio Silence is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Shield is represented by Casarotto Ramsay and Associates and UTA. Busick is represented by A3 Artists Agency, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein