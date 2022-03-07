SCOTUS rejects appeal of Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected Pennsylvania’s bid to overturn a court ruling that threw out Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The commonwealth had asked the high court to review the ruling in November, arguing that Cosby should not have lifetime immunity against prosecution because of a purported secret agreement made by a former district attorney not to charge the “Cosby Show” star.

“This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania,” Montgomery County, Pa. District Attorney Kevin Steele said of the overturned ruling. “The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong.”

Cosby, 84, was convicted on assault charges related to the drugging and molestation of Andrea Constand in 2004. He was originally sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

The conviction was overturned in June 2021 by Pennsylvania’s top court on the grounds that the comedian believed he was protected by a non-prosecution pact when he gave damning testimony as part of a deposition in a civil case brought by Constand in 2006.

Bill Cosby poses for a mugshot on September 25, 2018, in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

At the time of the suit, Cosby admitted to giving Constand and several other young women drugs and alcohol between sexual encounters. His lawyers later contended Cosby made the statements as part of a deal with then-Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor, who said the actor would not face criminal charges if he talked.

Cosby was later charged by Steele, who used the actor’s own testimony against him.

While the June ruling did not admit the agreement with Castor existed – as the only evidence of it was in a 2005 press release that said he wasn’t arresting Cosby – the court ruled that the deal called the conviction into question, leading them to toss out his guilty verdict.

At the time of the June ruling, a spokesman for Cosby told The Post that the day of his release was a “beautiful day” for women across the country.

In January, Cosby’s legal team urged the Supreme Court to let the verdict stand. “The narrowly tailored decision of the Cosby court is not at odds with any other case and is so factually unique that it fails to present any question that is likely to arise in the future with any regularity,” his lawyers wrote in a January filing.