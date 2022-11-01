SCOTUS clears way for Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to keep Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from having to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his associates.

In denying Graham’s emergency request for a stay, the justices cleared the way for the longtime lawmaker to appear before a special grand jury in Fulton County Nov. 17.

Graham asked the high court in October to block his appearance after the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected his motion to toss the subpoena.

The senator, who made a number of phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after Trump lost in the Peach State, argued that the subpoena violated the Speech or Debate clause of the Constitution, which protects lawmakers from legal liability for actions while conducting congressional business.

Graham contended that his calls to Raffensperger were “legislative fact-finding” as part of his due-diligence before the Electoral Court Act certification vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Supreme Court declined to keep Sen. Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 election. Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

“A stay or injunction is not necessary to safeguard the Senator’s Speech or Debate Clause immunity,” the court said in the unsigned order. There were no recorded dissents.

However, the order did find that Graham can return to court “should disputes arise regarding the application of the Speech or Debate Clause immunity to specific questions.” That note makes it likely that Graham will claim immunity to all questions asked him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her fellow prosecutors.

Willis launched the investigation in March 2021 into whether Trump and his associates tried to illegally reverse the election results after Joe Biden won the state by more than 11,000 votes.

Graham claimed that his calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were for “legislative fact-finding.” Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

She began the probe just months after a phone call between Trump and Raffensperger was leaked.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump ​told the secretary of state during the Jan. 2, 2021, call. “Because we won the state.”