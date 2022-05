NBC Sports

Padres vs Braves: Remembering one of the worst brawls in baseball history

Capped by probably the biggest baseball brawl ever, between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Sunday, August 12th, the 1984 season was the worst for fighting in more than a quarter century. The Padres had twice beaten the second-place Braves in the weekend series and led them by 10 1/2 games in the