Scottie Barnes upset that he got Sixers star Joel Embiid’s card in NBA2K

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have developed a bit of a rivalry over the years. The two squads went the distance in the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals and the Raptors won on a miraculous shot and the teams have exchanged blows ever since.

The latest was in the 2022 playoffs when the Sixers eliminated the Raptors in six games in Round 1. The series included close games, physical play, and a miraculous shot by star big man Joel Embiid in Game 3 on the road in overtime.

Raptors forward, and the 2022 Rookie of the Year winner, Scottie Barnes was injured in Game 1 of the series and he did not return until Game 4, but he appears to have some hard feelings after the playoffs.

Barnes was playing in the MyTeam mode on NBA2K and he got Embiid’s card. He immediately announced that he was going to sell the card.

Please be advised that the clip below contains language that some might consider offensive.

Embiid and Barnes will see other sooner rather than later as the 2022-23 season is getting set to begin in roughly two months. The Sixers and the Raptors can then renew their rivalry on the floor.

