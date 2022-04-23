Scottie Barnes barely wins NBA Rookie of the Year award

In the closest Rookie of the Year award vote in nearly two decades, Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes came out on top. Barnes narrowly defeated Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley, winning the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Years award Saturday.

Barnes, 20, also beat out Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons for the award. The three players were named finalists for the Rookie of the Year award Sunday.

Barnes received 48 first-place votes, helping him net a total of 378 points. Mobley finished just 15 points behind Barnes, making it the closest Rookie of the Year vote in this voting format.

Barnes showed plenty of progress his first year in the league. In 74 games, Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes looking to alter Raptors playoffs series

The postseason hasn’t been as kind to Barnes. In the first game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Barnes sustained an ankle injury. The issue prevented Barnes from playing in Game 2 and Game 3. The 76ers won all three of those contests, and sit just one win away from the second round.

Barnes reportedly is feeling better, and will play in Game 4 on Saturday. The Raptors may need Barnes at full force immediately if the team hopes to start a comeback against the 76ers.