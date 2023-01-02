Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation sent to the wrong (but eerily similar) Scott Stallings

Golfer Scott Stallings was worried that his invitation for the 2023 Masters had gotten lost in the mail. Turns out it had already been delivered to Scott Stallings — just not the right one.

Stallings posted the hilarious, ridiculous-but-true story on social media Monday morning. After waiting anxiously for his Masters invitation and getting nothing, he received a DM from a guy named Scott Stallings who claimed he’d received it by mistake. Stallings No. 2 even included a pic to make sure original flavor Stallings knew it wasn’t a joke.

Yup, that’s a Masters invitation. Against all odds, Augusta National sent a professional golfer’s Masters invitation to an amateur golfer with the same name.

So how could they make such a mistake? We don’t know, but the two Scotts share more than just a first name, last name, and a love of golf. They also live in the same geographical area and are both married to women named Jennifer. Seriously, what are the chances? Given all those (slightly eerie) similarities, you can kind of understand how Augusta National could have made such a mistake.

Stallings the pro has been waiting more than a few days for this invitation. He hasn’t played at Augusta National in nearly a decade. He first played there in 2012, finishing in a tie for 27th place, and most recently appeared in 2014 when he missed the cut. The 37-year-old, who last won on the PGA Tour in 2014, earned an invitation for the first time in nine years by qualifying for the Tour Championship in 2022.

While it doesn’t seem like the invitation is currently possessed by the correct Scott Stallings, it could be soon. The Stallings who mistakenly received the invitation offered to send it to its rightful owner, who will probably continue to check the mailbox at least five times a day until it finally arrives.