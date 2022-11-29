Scott Rowe Named Communications Consultant For AMPTP – The Hamden Journal

Scott Rowe has been named communications consultant for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, succeeding Jarryd Gonzalez in the role. Rowe’s appointment comes as the AMPTP is heading into what could be contentious contract negotiations next year with the WGA, SAG-AFTRA and the DGA.

Rowe, who recently wrapped a nearly three-decade career in marketing and communications at Warner Bros., has, since last year, represented a number of clients through his own strategic PR firm SRowe2000 Media, including CNBC, Studio71, Unlikely Collaborators, Promax, and Fox Entertainment Global/MarVista Entertainment.

“Scott is well-known and well-respected among industry executives and journalists alike, and we welcome his strategic insights, extensive industry knowledge and substantial relationships as we embark on an incredibly busy and important year of contract negotiations in 2023,” said AMPTP president Carol Lombardini.

Rowe left Warner Bros. in 2021, where he most recently served as SVP Communications and Domestic Marketing for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing. In that role, he was responsible for managing all media relations and communications for the studio’s worldwide television distribution businesses, including its executives, marketing and strategic/crisis communications.

He previously served in corporate communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he was responsible for worldwide corporate and business press and media relations for the studio, as well as for all of its subsidiaries and affiliate companies. Before that, he served as vice president, Worldwide Television Distribution Publicity, at Warner Bros. Television, where he was responsible for the trade and business press for Warner Bros.’ syndicated and first-run television business units.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Rowe spent seven years at Fox, working his way up through the ranks, including posts in Fox Broadcasting Company’s publicity department and Fox Inc.’s corporate communications office. He began his career in 1986 as a VIP tour guide on the 20th Century Fox Studio lot.