ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin proved Sunday his first IndyCar pole was no fluke.

The first rookie Roger Penske had hired in IndyCar in decades, in just his 18th open-wheel race, hung around near the front for much of Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, found himself leading late and held off defending series champion Alex Palou down the stretch.

Here’s how McLaughlin landed in Victory Lane Sunday in Race 1 of the 2022 IndyCar calendar.

Two-stop strategy pays off

With an eye on not having to fuel save through the majority of the race, several race contenders opted to pit early. Doing so severely shortened the number of laps they had to run on Firestone red tires (softer and faster than the primaries, but with much quicker fall-off), but also left them with around 20 seconds or so to make up on-track by not having to fuel save.

Jack Harvey was the first to do so on Lap 7, followed by Felix Rosenqvist (Lap 8), Josef Newgarden (Lap 9), Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud (Lap 10) and Pato O’Ward (Lap 12).

Just before the halfway point, Dixon led before making his second stop of the day on Lap 48. At the time, it looked as if he may have enough to hold off the two-stoppers, led by McLaughlin, Palou, Will Power, Rinus VeeKay and Colton Herta. But as the race wore on, Dixon couldn’t make up enough time on-track. The six-time series champion pitted for the final time on Lap 79, handing the race lead — and the eventual victory — to McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin holds off Alex Palou

As the three-time Supercars champion took over the lead with 20 laps to go, the race quickly become a two-car battle. A year ago, Palou turned the fastest lap on the streets of St. Pete but finished 17th fresh off his season-opening win at Barber. The Ganassi driver was 2.3 seconds back with 15 to go and got within 0.8 seconds with 10 remaining, with help from Palou’s teammate Jimmie Johnson holding up the Team Penske driver.

Johnson, who finished 23rd and was fighting to stay on the lead lap, tangled a bit with McLaughlin on Lap 89 in Turn 1, but the driver of the No. 3 Chevy managed to pass him and get into some clean air. With four laps to go, McLaughlin and Palou approached lapped rookie Tatiana Calderon on the front straight, and the A.J. Foyt Racing driver moved over to let the leaders by and take herself out of the fray.

Will Power, who McLaughlin narrowly beat for pole Saturday, came charging up toward the top-2 late, but simply ran out of laps to get close enough for a move. He finished 3rd, more than 10 seconds ahead of 4th-place Colton Herta and 5th-place Romain Grosjean.

Lap 1, Turn 1 clean

Speaking to the media Saturday after clinching his first IndyCar pole, McLaughlin said he was already worrying a bit about what the next day would bring.

Dating back to his days racing go-karts, St. Pete was the first time he led a race with a rolling start in 12 years. How would he handle the pressure?

“I hate starting in the back, so this will be a new thing for me, starting in the front. I’m used to people braking in front of me,” he said. “So I’ll have to make sure I don’t overshoot (Turn 1) like an idiot.”

