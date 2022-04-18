Scott Haze Joins Nelms Brothers’ Action-Thriller – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Haze (Jurassic World Dominion) has signed on to star alongside Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell in the action-thriller Red Right Hand, from directors Ian and Eshom Nelms (Fatman).

The film penned by Jonathan Easley follows Cash (Bloom), who is trying to live an honest and quiet life, taking care of his niece Savannah in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything—even killing—to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.

Haze will play Cash’s brother-in-law Finney, who spurs the change in him when he gets into debt to MacDowell’s Queenpin. Asbury Park Pictures is the project’s financier, and is producing alongside Traction. Individual producers on board include John Wick‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang. Galen Smith and Marc Danon are serving as executive producers, with production taking place in Kentucky.

Haze will next be seen starring opposite Chris Pratt in Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion, which is slated for release in June. The actor has previously appeared in films including Antlers, Old Henry, 12 Mighty Orphans, Wild Indian, Minari, Venom, Only the Brave, Thank You for Your Service and Midnight Special, among others. Other upcoming projects include Anthony and Joe Russo’s action-thriller The Gray Man, Alejandro Monteverde’s drama Sound of Freedom, James Franco’s The Long Home and Adam Villasenor’s Yesteryear.

Haze is represented by CAA, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.