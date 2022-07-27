Scott Free Productions Promotes Three, Hires One In Film Division – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free Productions has promoted Vera Meyer, Sam Roston and Rebecca Feuer and hired Avital Siegel to the company’s film division. These changes come at a busy time for the company as its founder, Ridley Scott, wraps production on his Napoleon film for Apple and the team preps an impressive slate of upcoming projects. Roston has been upped to Senior VP of film, Feuer has been promoted to VP of film and TV, Meyer has been upped to Creative Exec of film and Siegel joins as Director of Development for Film.

Roston started at Scott Free in late 2015, where he served as a Director of Development and as a Vice President. He recently oversaw the development and production on Boston Strangler starring Keira Knightley, which is now in post-production for 20th Century Studios. Prior to this, Roston was a co-Producer on Chase Palmer’s feature directorial debut Naked Singularity starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke that was released by Screen Media. Roston is currently overseeing projects in development at Searchlight Pictures, MGM, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

Feuer joined Scott Free Productions as assistant to Michael Pruss, then EVP of Film Production and Development. She was promoted to Creative Executive in September 2017 and to Director of Development in October 2019. Most recently, she was an Associate Producer on Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck. Currently, she is working on Berlin Nobody, a psychological thriller that Jordan Scott will direct from her adapted screenplay, inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s novel Tokyo. The film stars Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks and begins production in Berlin in September.

Meyer joined the company from RSA Films, where she worked in production, before fully shifting her focus to development. She is currently working on a variety of film projects including Panopticon, a tense thriller set in a private prison complex for AGC Studios.

For the past four years, Siegel worked at Temple Hill Entertainment where most recently she helped oversee Emergency which premiered at Sundance and was released on Amazon Prime Video.

“I am thrilled to recognize the vital contributions of Sam, Rebecca, and Vera to the team. Their commitment to quality, commercial filmmaking is second to none and I look forward to working with them all closely in their new roles. I’m also delighted to welcome Avital to our film group; her excellent taste in material combined with her strong creative instincts make her a perfect addition to our feature film group at a hugely busy time” said Michael Pruss, President of Scott Free Production’s film division.

Upcoming films include Napoleon directed by Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon; Boston Strangler starring Keira Knightley; First Ascent, to be directed by Jake Scott, which is set up at Hulu with Daisy Ridley attached to star; Berlin Nobody, a thriller starring Eric Bana with Jordan Scott directing; and a new movie in the Alien franchise, to be directed by Fede Alvarez; Outside a feature adaption from bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson; and The Infinite Machine.