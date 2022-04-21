Scott Free Boards Adaptation Of Camila Russo’s ‘Infinite Machine’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free Productions has come on board to produce an adaptation of the bestselling book The Infinite Machine from acclaimed cryptocurrency journalist Camila Russo for feature adaptation. Written with the verve of such works as The Big Short, The History of the Future, and The Spider Network, here is the fascinating, true story of the rise of Ethereum, the second-biggest digital asset in the world, the growth of cryptocurrency, and the future of the internet as we know it. Everyone has heard of Bitcoin, but few know about the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, which has been heralded as the “next internet”. The story of Ethereum begins with Vitalik Buterin, a supremely gifted 19-year-old autodidact who saw the promise of blockchain when the technology was in its earliest stages. He convinced a crack group of coders to join him in his quest to make a super-charged, global computer.

The film will be written for the screen and directed by Shyam Madiraju with Ridley Scott, Tom Moran, and Vera Meyer of Scott Free Productions producing alongside Alejandro Miranda of Versus Entertainment.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Ridley Scott and the crew at Scott Free produce the movie of The Infinite Machine alongside us. I can’t imagine a better team to turn the riveting story about the people behind the most revolutionary technology since the internet, into a feature film that will capture the hearts of our generation” said Russo.

Russo is repped by Dan Mandel from Greenburger Sanford J Associates. Madiraju is repped by Renee Kurtz and E. Brian Dobbins at Artists First.

Recent films for Scott Free include the Scott-directed The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and House Of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino. Upcoming films include Napoleon directed by Scott with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon; Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley; First Ascent, to be directed by Jake Scott, which is set up at Hulu with Daisy Ridley attached to star; Berlin Nobody, a thriller starring Eric Bana and Kiernan Shipka with Jordan Scott directing; and a new movie in the Alien franchise, to be directed by Fede Alvarez.