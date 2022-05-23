Scott Foster among NBA referees assigned to Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Scott Foster among NBA referees assigned to Celtics-Heat Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole when they host the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night at TD Garden.

The Heat jumped out to a 39-18 lead after the first quarter in Game 3 and held on to that advantage despite a furious Celtics comeback attempt.

This insane stat shows how improbable Heat’s 2-1 lead over Celtics really is

Although Game 4 is technically not a must-win matchup for Boston, it pretty much is given the fact that so few teams in NBA playoff history have won a series after trailing 3-1.

The league announced its referee assignments for Game 4 on Monday morning, and Scott Foster, nicknamed “The Extender” is one of three officials on the list.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Foster is one of the most well-known referees and has 28 years of experience. The Heat have a 23-12 all-time playoff record in games Foster has officiated throughout his career. The Celtics are 15-19 in postseason games where Foster is one of the referees, per Basketball Reference.

Another interesting stat from this crew: Home teams have won 77 percent of the games in which Kane Fitzgerald has officiated this season, the highest percentage for any referee in 2021-22.

Forsberg: There’s only one team that can stop the Celtics

The last time Foster was assigned to officiate a Celtics playoff matchup was Game 6 of the second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. But he was a late scratch from that game with a non-COVID illness.

Foster’s most recent Celtics matchup was their Game 1 loss to the Bucks. He also officiated Boston’s Game 4 and first-round clinching win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

Tipoff for Celtics-Heat Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.