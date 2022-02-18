Scott Eastwood Recalls ‘Volatile’ On-Set Moment with Shia LaBeouf, Says Brad Pitt Stepped in

Scott Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf

Scott Eastwood is recalling an alleged “volatile” encounter he had with Shia LaBeouf on a movie set.

In a new interview with Insider, Eastwood, 35, said LaBeouf was personally offended during a scene in which Eastwood’s character spits on a tank while filming 2014’s war drama Fury.

According to Eastwood, Brad Pitt, who also starred in the movie, stepped between him and LaBeouf to defuse the confrontation. (A rep for LaBeouf, 35, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood told Insider. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s—y work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

While a rep for Pitt had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Friday, the 58-year-old Oscar winner previously addressed the incident to British GQ in 2014.

Pitt told the publication he had told Eastwood not to spit tobacco on the tank. “I’m starting to get pissed off, I’m starting to get hot, because this is our home, he’s disrespecting our home, you know?” he said of Eastwood.

Pitt continued, “So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that s— up.’ Shia clocks it, and you have to understand, we’ve been through severe boot camp already, we’ve been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt the same — he’s disrespecting our home.”

“So Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words,” said Pitt.

However, he added, “The funny thing is, when we got home at the end of the day and read the script, it said Scotty’s character is ‘chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank.’ He was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the knobs in the end … “

Eastwood told British GQ of the incident, “I was in the middle of a scene with Brad Pitt, and I was chewing tobacco. … [Shia] didn’t like what I was doing, so he said I couldn’t be spitting tobacco on his tank, and he told me to clean it up.”

“I pretty much told him to f— off, and Brad had to break it up,” he added, calling LaBeouf “a complete pain in the ass.”

Pitt, however, told British GQ of LaBeouf, “He’s one of the best actors I’ve ever seen. He’s full-on commitment, man. He’s living it like no one else, let me tell you. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great actors. He’s one of the best I’ve seen.”