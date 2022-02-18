Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath.

In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got “volatile” while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film’s script for Scott’s character to spit on Shia’s shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Scott shared with the outlet. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a shitty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

This isn’t the first time Shia has had an issue on set.

The Disturbia actor was originally slated to play Florence Pugh‘s husband in the film Don’t Worry Darling, however, he left the project in September 2020 before shooting began.

In December 2020, a source told Variety that he was let go from the movie due to Olivia Wilde‘s “no a—holes” policy and said the director found him to be “not an easy guy to work with” and “off-putting.” Added the source, Shia “displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.”

Shia’s exit came weeks after Olivia expressed her support for FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against the Holes actor in December 2020. In the suit, the Caprisongs singer alleged Shia abused her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. Shia has denied all allegations.