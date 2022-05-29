Scott Dixon leads halfway through the race

Welcome to IndyStar’s live coverage of the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

This is the 106th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on the 2½-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That’s 200 laps of high-speed racing under a forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

Our experts, Nathan Brown, Rob Peeters, Gregg Doyel, Wilson Moore and Matt Glenesk, will feed live updates from the action all day to this page — please remember to refresh for the latest.

2:30 p.m.: Scott Dixon keeps the lead

Scott Dixon keeps a narrow lead over Pato O’ward at Lap 120. Dixon has led more than half the laps. Conor Daly and Felix Rosenqvist are also within 1 second of the lead. Defending champ Helio Castroneves is 11th. Alex Palou is 19th.

2:25 p.m.: Pato O’Ward passes Scott Dixon on restart

O’Ward gets by Dixon as the green flag flies on Lap 112, but Dixon returns the favor at the end of the lap. Conor Daly is 3rd and Santino Ferrucci is 4th.

2:15 p.m.: Romain Grosjean crashes

Turn 2 strikes again. The Indy 500 rookie and Formula 1 veteran who started 9th loses his back end, and he slides into the outside wall. Rinus VeeKay and Callum Ilott wrecked in the same place earlier.

2:10 p.m.: 2022 Indy 500 is halfway home

The leaders have completed 100 laps. (The race is considered official at 101 laps, should weather or another issue forces a stoppage before 200 lapsScott Dixon is 1st, with Conor Daly in 2nd, Pato O’Ward 3rd, Marcus Ericsson 4th and Tony Kanaan 5th, 1.7 seconds behind Dixon. Daly is the biggest mover after starting 18th. Rinus VeeKay started 3rd but finished 33rd after a crash.

Dixon’s average speed is 181.312 mph and he has led 47 laps. He has passed Ralph DePalma (612) for 2nd place in Indy 500 career laps led.

Helio Castroneves, trying for a record 5th Indy 500 win, has moved up from 27th to 14th.

2 p.m.: Scott Dixon leads through 90 laps

Conor Daly leads for 4 laps, but Scott Dixon is back on top. Pato O’Ward is also within 1 second of the lead. Dixon has led in 15 Indy 500s, the most in race history. (Tony Kanaan has led in 14, so this mark could be tied today.)

1:55 p.m.: Restart on Lap 77

Scott Dixon narrowly leads Conor Daly. Alex Palou is in 28th after returning to the pits for full service. Daly, a Noblesville, Indiana, native, takes the lead on Lap 81.

1:45 p.m.: Accident leaves Alex Palou in a tough spot

Palou was running out of fuel and was forced to pit to top off while pit road was closed. He will have to pit again for full service when the race returns to green. That will hurt his track position.

A couple of prominent drivers are struggling. Will Power, who started 11th, had an awful early pit stop and is 24th. Colton Herta, who crashed during Carb Day practice, is struggling in his backup car and stands 30th.

1:40 p.m.: Rookie Callum Ilott crashes

The rookie hits the wall in Turn 2 on Lap 69, and he careened to the inside and struck another wall. He started 19th and will finish 32nd.

1:35 p.m.: No surprise at the front

Scott Dixon and Alex Palou are setting the pace, with each leading at least 20 laps. Pato O’Ward is one-half second back of tat the 60-lap mark. Marcus Ericsson is 4th, Ed Carpenter 5th. Leader’s average speed is 198.307 mph (that includes the slow-down for the caution).

1:25 p.m.: Restart on Lap 47

Scott Dixon passes Alex Palou at the end of the 47th lap. Pato O’Ward keeps 3rd. Most on-track passes for position: Scott McLaughlin and Helio Castroneves with 9 each through 50 laps. They run 17th and 18th.

1:12 p.m.: Rinus VeeKay crashes on Lap 39

VeeKay, the 21-year-old who started 3rd, slides and hits the outside wall in Turn 2. He will finish 33rd. He led 1 lap. He tells NBC he got loose on a hot track. “Once you do that, you’re a passenger.”

Top 10: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson (all of Chip Ganassi Racing), Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter, Felix Rosenqvist, Santino Ferrucci, Tony Kanaan, Takuma Sato, Josef Newgarden.

1:10 p.m.: Blistering speed with no cautions

Drivers to lead through the pit stop cycle include Pato O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay and Marcus Ericsson. The average speed for the leader through 35 laps is 217.198 mph.

1:05 p.m.: Chip Ganassi Racing drivers remain 1-2

Scott Dixon and Alex Palou are showing the way. Rinus VeeKay is another 1 second back. Pit stops are starting.

1 p.m.: Running order after 20 laps

Alex Palou leads, followed by Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter. Palou has led 14 laps and Dixon 6. Average speed is 217.572 mph.

12:55 p.m.: Scott Dixon takes the lead

Dixon passes Alex Palou on Lap 8 as the Chip Ganassi Racing teammates work together to conserve fuel. Dixon came into the race with 570 career laps led, third all-time behind Al Unser (644) and Ralph DePalma (612). Drivers hope they can go at least 30 laps before requiring a pit stop.

12:50 p.m.: Helio Castroneves hits milestone

By completing 2 laps, the four-time race champ has completed 4,000 Indy 500 laps in his 22 starts. That’s third all-time to A.J. Foyt and Al Unser, also four-time winners.

12:45 p.m.: Green flag flies at the 2022 Indy 500

Alex Palou passes pole sitter Scott Dixon for the lead at the end of Lap 1, and Rinus VeeKay takes 3rd place.

11:45 a.m.: Indy 500 drivers preach patience

In pre-race interviews, several drivers emphasized that patience is crucial, especially early in the race.

Rinus VeeKay, who starts 3rd, says he wants to remain in the top 5 early, but doesn’t necessarily have to be P1. VeeKay said early aggressiveness in 2021 allowed him to lead 32 laps but cost him fuel mileage.

Tony Kanaan, the 2013 race winner who starts 6th: “You’ve got to wait for your opportunity.”

Romain Grosjean, the top qualifying rookie who starts 9th: “My main word here today is patience.”

9:30 a.m.: How Mario Andretti would celebrate a Marco Andretti victory

“I’ll do a snow angel on the track,” Mario Andretti told IndyStar’s Nathan Brown on “Pit Pass Live.” Marco Andretti starts 23rd.

