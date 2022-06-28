Scott Disick just dined out in Miami Beach with rock royalty. What we know

Scott Disick can’t stay away from Miami long.

A few weeks after his ex Kourtney Kardashian married rocker Travis Barker, the reality star was back in town, eating out at Papi Steak on the beach.

Disick’s dining companion? Kimberly Stewart, the 42 year old daughter of iconic rocker Rod Stewart, 77, who has a mansion in Palm Beach.

There’s nada romantically going on, however. According to Hollywood Life, Disick and Stewart have been pals a while.

“Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly. He’s known them for years,” a source told the outlet. “There is no attraction there and Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister.”

Disick, 39, is also said to be helping her actual brother, Sean Stewart, 41, launch a new clothing business called Dirty Weekend.

On Instagram, Kimberly posted a pic of her dad on Father’s Day in a closet she curated, tagging Disick. The California native is a professional organizer with her own company called The Realm, which is something we may not have known about had she not dined with The Lord, so there’s that.

Disick is apparently single these days after having split with UK model Rebecca Donaldson. The exes were in Miami vacationing last month after appearing on the red carpet together for HULU’s “Kardashians” premiere.

Things move quickly with these Hollywood types, folks.