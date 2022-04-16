Scores, updates for New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions

The USFL season kicks off with the inaugural game featuring the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Follow along for updates here or watch it live on NBC and Peacock. See below for more information on how to watch.

This first USFL contest of the season will feature the Generals of the North Division and the Stallions of the South Division. The Generals are led by head coach Mike Riley, who was a former defensive back for the University of Alabama from 1971-74 and has over 40 seasons of head coaching experience at the pro and collegiate levels. Riley’s coaching journey has taken him to the Chargers as well as the CFL, where he won two Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Skip Holtz will be leading the opposite sideline for the Stallions. Holtz is the son of former head coach Lou Holtz, who spent 11 seasons at the helm at Notre Dame and won a national championship in 1988. Skip most recently spent the last nine seasons at Louisiana Tech where he finished with an overall record of 64-50. He is making his coaching debut at the professional level in the USFL.

Stallions quarterback Alex McGough was a seventh-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft, though he does not have any NFL game experience. McGough attended college at Florida International, where he finished his career as the the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. In order to learn the Stallions’ playbook, McGough used about 200 color-coded flash cards.

As this season’s host team for the USFL, the Stallions continue Birmingham’s history of professional football that dates back to the 1970s and includes the Stallions from the original USFL in 1983-85. Players on both sidelines also have notable connections to the host city or the state of Alabama. Generals QB J’Mar Smith‘s father, Kenny Smith, played defensive line at Alabama and Stallions wideout Peyton Ramzy grew up roughly 25 minutes southwest of Protective Stadium.

Story continues

Generals vs. Stallions score, results, highlights

Score: New Jersey Generals 14, Birmingham Stallions 7

1st quarter, 11:51 (Generals): L.Perez pass short middle complete to BHAM 3. Catch made by R.Satterfield at BHAM 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Satterfield for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN

1st quarter, 11:18 (Stallions): A.McGough pass complete to NJ 35. Catch made by O.Mitchell at NJ 35. Gain of 35 yards. O.Mitchell for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 9:16 (Generals): L.Perez pass complete to BHAM 13. Catch made by B.Bowman at BHAM 13. Gain of 13 yards. B.Bowman for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Generals vs. Stallions reaction and coverage

9:20 p.m. ET:

Halftime stats:

The Generals ran eight drives in the first half, while the Stallions ran seven.

New Jersey tallied 224 total yards and Birmingham recorded 82. NJ dominated the passing game in the half with 175 yards in the air versus 49 passing yards for Birmingham.

Each team recorded one turnover.

The Generals won the time of possession battle at 19:41, while the Stallions held the ball for 10:19.

9:15 p.m. ET: Generals kicker Nick Rose attempts a 47-yard field goal to close out the half, but his kick veers wide left.

New Jersey takes a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

9:08 p.m. ET: Some game clock differences to note as the first half winds down:

The play clock is 35 seconds in the USFL instead of 40.

The clock automatically stops on first downs inside the 2-minute warning.

8:58 p.m. ET: Satterfield continues to dominate in 1-on-1 matchups with one 15-yard pass followed by another 31-yard catch down the sideline to set the Generals up on the Birmingham 27-yard line.

But Stallions LB Scooby Wright sacks Perez and forces a fumble to give the ball back to Birmingham and halt the Generals’ momentum.

8:50 p.m. ET: The Generals have been playing with multiple quarterbacks all night. Perez started the game but QB De’Andre Johnson is also getting snaps under center.

Perez escapes a couple of grabs by the Stallions defense and connects with Braedon Bowman for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The Generals capitalize on the turnover and take a 14-7 lead.

8:35 p.m. ET: McGough is back on the field despite walking off gingerly at the end of the Stallions’ last possession.

But his pass is intercepted by Generals safety Shalom Luani at the New Jersey 37-yard line – the first turnover of the game and in the history of the league.

8:25 p.m. ET: Defensive pass interference called on the Stallions down the sideline.

Unlike in the NFL, this results in only a 15-yard penalty, and is not a spot foul.

For further explanation on the difference in rules in the USFL, click here.

That brings us to the end of the first quarter as the Generals continue to drive down the field.

8:20 p.m. ET: New perspective!

8:16 p.m. ET: DeMarquis Gates of the Stallions records the first sack of the game as he picks up a huge loss of seven with his tackle of Perez.

Fun fact about another part of the Stallions defense: their secondary has played in a combined 83 NFL games.

8:08 p.m. ET: Birmingham, the host city for the USFL this season, has a long history of professional football that dates back to the 1970s.

Players on both sidelines have ties to the area.

Generals QB J’Mar Smith’s father, Kenny Smith, played DL at Alabama (and went on to play in the NFL).

Stallions WR Peyton Ramzy grew up in McCalla, Alabama, which is roughly 25 minutes Southwest of Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

7:57 p.m. ET: The Stallions respond right away as QB Alex McGough connects with WR Osirus Mitchell on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Mitchell makes a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone to tie the score at seven apiece.

The scoring drive takes just two plays and 36 seconds.

7:50 p.m. ET: Luis Perez is under center for the Generals in their opening possession. He gets the game off to a hot start with a 49-yard pass down the sideline to Randy Satterfield.

On fourth-and-1 inside the 10-yard line, the Generals make the first gutsy call of the game and opt to go for it. They successfully convert and its Perez to Satterfield again for the touchdown – the first in the history of the USFL!

Generals take an early 7-0 lead.

7:45 p.m. ET: Birmingham wins the toss and defers.

And we are officially playing football in the spring!

7:40 p.m. ET: Bigger than football.

7:30 p.m. ET: It’s just about that time! Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is in Birmingham helping to tell us what to expect.

7:10 p.m. ET: The hometown Stallions are fired up for the first kickoff of the season.

7:06 p.m. ET: Are you ready?

The first game of the USFL’s inaugural season is less than 30 minutes away from kickoff!

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Generals vs. Stallions on?

RELATED: How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions: TV, Live Stream for tomorrow’s USFL game

When: Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and FOX. FOX will produce tonight’s game coverage while NBC does pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

USFL Week 1 Live Blog: Scores, updates for New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions originally appeared on NBCSports.com