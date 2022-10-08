Score, updates from Sooners-Longhorns in Red River Rivalry

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Dallas to face the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday in Week 6 of the college football season. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch OU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC)

Half: Texas 28, Oklahoma 0

There were precious few silver linings for OU in the first half of Saturday’s Red River Showdown.

The Sooners weren’t flagged for a penalty — that was accepted — until the final minute of the half.

They averaged 5.8 yards per rush.

Everything else was disastrous for OU.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed the game, Davis Beville struggled in his stead, the defense remained a mess and Texas took a 28-0 lead into the break.

Without Gabriel, the Sooners used a mix of Wildcat looks in addition to Beville.

Running back Eric Gray threw an interception, while Marcus Major’s pass attempt resulted in a two-yard loss by Marvin Mims — Mims’ only touch of the first half.

Brayden Willis in the Wildcat was also generally effective but once the Longhorns loaded up the box, things became more difficult for that group.

OU’s highest-rated quarterback in the first half?

Punter Michael Turk, who completed a 3-yard pass to kicker Zach Schmit on a fake field goal early in the game.

Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and a touchdown for Texas while Quinn Ewers was 16 of 22 for 211 yards and three scores.

Texas converted 6 of 8 third downs before the break.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back D.J. Graham (9) walks away after a Texas touchdown during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Davis Beville starts at quarterback for OU against Texas

Though Dillon Gabriel went through warmups, Davis Beville got the start at quarterback for OU on Saturday in the Red River Showdown.

It is Beville’s first collegiate start and the first time an OU quarterback had missed a start due to injury since Trevor Knight was hurt late in the 2014 season, with Cody Thomas starting in Knight’s place.

Beville struggled after taking over for Gabriel in the second quarter of last week’s 55-24 loss to TCU. The Pitt transfer was 7 of 16 for 50 yards and was sacked three times.

But with Gabriel in concussion protocol following the hit he took vs. the Horned Frogs, Beville got the nod over General Booty and Nick Evers.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian names Quinn Ewers starting QB

Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback for Texas in the Red River Showdown today, coach Steve Sarkisian told the Longhorn Network. Ewers hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury early against Alabama on Sept. 10. Backup quarterback Hudson Card led the Longhorns to a 2-1 record.

