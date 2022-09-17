Score, updates from Cowboys-Golden Lions

The eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday in Week 3 of the college football season. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch OSU vs. UAPB

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

What to know about Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

More: How Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan thrives with football, fishing

Four Downs: Will Oklahoma State football’s Gunnar Gundy throw first career pass as a Cowboy?

Carlson: No college football game will match Georgia Tech-Cumberland, not even OSU-UAPB

Oklahoma State football: Will Garret Rangel make his Cowboy debut vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff?

84-0 rewind: Why Oklahoma State football coaches couldn’t lie about mismatch vs. Savannah State in 2012

Oklahoma State football rewind: Top players vs. Arizona State, ‘Queso’ & redshirt tracker

‘A big change’: Why Oklahoma State running backs are catching more passes early in season

More: Why Mike Gundy says Oklahoma State football team has ‘like 10-year vets in the NFL’

‘Tip of the spear’: Oklahoma State defensive line has been stellar while others grow up

Second quarter: Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

Thirty-eight seconds. That’s how long Oklahoma State needed to score its first touchdown of the game, a 24-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Sanders to Braydon Johnson.

Technically, it was the third snap of the game, following a pass interference call on Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a 36-yard pass to Brennan Presley.

And the Pokes were up 14-0 before the offense returned to the field, thanks to defensive end Trace Ford. The redshirt junior blocked a punt, scooped it up and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

OSU added two more touchdowns — on passes to Johnson and John Paul Richardson — to finish the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.

The Cowboys were without some key players on Saturday. Defensive tackle Brendon Evers sat out after suffering a shoulder injury late in last week’s win over Arizona State. Safety Sean Michael Flanagan was out with an undisclosed injury as well.

Story continues

Backup defensive end Tyren Irby was unavailable, and receivers Jaden Bray and Blaine Green remained out, as they have been all season with hand/arm injuries.

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff football: Score, live updates